Next Biometrics reports design wins presage revenue growth, digital identity boosts TeleSign

Next Biometrics says a 47 percent gross margin for the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to only 17 percent in the same quarter a year earlier, shows the company’s improved product mix.

The company’s Q4 and full-year 2021 earnings report show revenues rose to NOK 13.7 million (approximately US$1.5 million) from NOK 8.8 million ($1 million) a year ago, despite continued impacts from the global semiconductor shortage, which is all that stood between Next and NOK 23.7 million ($2.7 million) in revenues from its fingerprint biometric technology.

Fourth quarter highlights for the company include the highest quarterly volume of FAP20 biometric sensors in company history. Following the end of the quarter, further orders were placed by the company’s Indian OEM partner and by Ngrave totaling over $2.5 million. Design wins the company has already booked will soon lead to increased revenue, according to the report.

Higher revenues, according to an earnings presentation, are the ‘final piece of the puzzle’ for Next.

Guidance in the report calls for more design wins.

Digital identity leads TeleSign revenue growth ahead of potential Nasdaq listing

TeleSign reports a 23 percent year-over-year increase in consolidated revenue for 2021, led by quarterly and full-year increases in digital identity revenues of 45.7 percent and 27.4 percent, respectively, on a y-o-y basis.

In its fourth fiscal quarter of 2021, TeleSign booked $9.7 million in revenues from digital identity, and $99 million in total.

“Our strong full-year and fourth quarter performance represents another important step in TeleSign’s journey to become the global leader in Digital Identity,” states Joe Burton, TeleSign’s CEO. “The combination of strong demand in our Digital Identity segment coupled with pricing discipline in Communications enabled us to exceed our full-year Gross Profit target. We are particularly pleased with the Digital Identity segment’s performance in the fourth quarter, which increased its revenue by over 45 percent year-over-year. These results are further validation of TeleSign’s unique solution and ensure the company is well positioned to achieve our previously disclosed 2022 targets.”

TeleSign is also reportedly headed towards an IPO on the Nasdaq through a SPAC with North Atlantic Acquisition Corporation.

