Next Biometrics wins $352,000 recurring fingerprint sensor order from Ngrave

Next Biometrics has received a follow-up purchase order of NOK3.1 million (roughly $352,000) for its Access 200 fingerprint sensor from crypto-wallet provider Ngrave.

This recurring purchase order builds on a previous collaboration between the company, Page Electronica, and Ngrave.

“This follow-up order from Ngrave proves that our fingerprint sensors are well fitted to be integrated in various security demanding use cases,” comments Next Biometrics CEO Peter Heuman.

“The Ngrave crypto-wallet is a great design-win for Next, with potential in a continuously growing cryptocurrency market.”

According to Ngrave, all sensors delivered by the firm so far have already been utilized to secure the company’s crypto wallet applications.

“We are stunned about the market response of our crypto-wallet and we’re pleased to have integrated it with the most secure fingerprint solution, from Next Biometrics,” says Ngrave CEO Ruben Merre.

“Their slim form factor with superior performance enables our Ngrave Zero crypto-wallets to be ultra-secure.”

The year has started particularly well for Next Biometrics, which released a new USB fingerprint reader and two new biometric device integrations in January.

More recently, the company has announced the placement of a $2.2 million order from an unidentified Indian partner for its FAP20 fingerprint sensors.

