Corsight partners with Art of Logic on face biometric security solution

Australian biometrics, AI, and security firm Art of Logic (AoL) has integrated Corsight’s facial recognition system ‘Fortify’ into its Nx Witness VMS (Video Management System) flagship product to strengthen its security capabilities.

AoL says the addition of Fortify into Nx Witness VMS will help overcome the limits of physical security and provide advanced video analytics for real-time, automated and low-bias biometric identification and surveillance operations. Improvements from the synergy between the partner’s technologies are said to include the ability to identify persons of interest and stop immediate threats in real-time, and search through recorded footage using AI and facial recognition to save time.

The integrated system processes each face captured in the video stream, with Nx Witness VMS notification panel showing details like age, gender, and sentiment, according to the announcement.

AoL develops software for integrating facial recognition into machine learning and security systems, and distributes video security technologies across Australia. It also lists Innovatrics, Trueface and VisionLabs among its partners.

Proficiencies of the Fortify facial recognition system cited by AoL include its strength in accurately detecting faces in near complete darkness, at challenging angles, low quality images, and with only 50 percent of the face exposed. Its high ranking in National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) testing for the VISA-Border and WILD tracks when the new algorithm was submitted last year is noted, as well as the privacy by design of its software. AoL also states that Fortify is upgraded to reduce racial and gender biases with its facial recognition.

The AoL partnership is the most recent in a series of deals by Corsight. In 2021, Corsight signed a memorandum of understanding with Amtron on a portfolio of facial recognition technology, and offered its biometric technology to law enforcement around the world via Israel’s Yozmot earlier this year.

Art of Logic | biometric identification | biometrics | Corsight | face detection | facial recognition | video analytics | video surveillance