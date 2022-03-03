DTX Manchester

Manchester Central, UK

April 27 – 28, 2022

Digital Transformation EXPO Manchester (DTX Manchester) is the North’s biggest digital transformation event. Over the course of two days, the event will showcase tools and strategies needed for IT leaders to advance current and future digital transformation projects.

Whether you are overhauling network infrastructure, trying to make a cost-effective move to the cloud, struggling to secure a hybrid workforce or trying to launch new data initiatives, this event connects the best and brightest in the North to overcome challenges together.

In 2022, the event will tackle five core areas:

Delivering digital: Find out how to push a project forward, define real outcomes and gain tricks on making a fresh initiative stick

Operating agile: Now that hybrid is here to stay, learn how to ensure your cloud, network and data capabilities remain efficient against changing demands

Securing systems: Gain insight on how to assess the latest security threats, spot weaknesses in the security stack and protect critical systems and data

Build better: Discover how to better leverage devops to enable faster, smarter and secure operations

Customized collaboration: Find out how to power the hybrid workforce with better connected, intuitive and efficient systems

DTX Manchester is designed to deliver the insight and technology needed to build a world-class digital transformation strategy. This show has something for everyone across the enterprise IT space, from leaders to implementers across cloud, networks, information security, data, unified communication and engineering.

For 2022, we’ve also decided to bring up our sister event from London, UC EXPO (UCX), the UK’s biggest unified communications and collaboration event. With the future of work so front of mind, we want to help you access all the systems and solutions needed to solve your next hybrid headache.

To join us on the 27th & 28th April, get your free pass here.

Article Topics

biometrics | conferences | digital identity | enterprise