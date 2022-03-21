IDnow, INTERPOL pair up on fraud prevention training

Biometrics experts from IDnow will carry out a series of fraud prevention training events for law enforcement and immigration officials in different parts of the world, starting with the United Arab Emirates capital, Abu Dhabi, at the close of the current month.

This training is possible thanks to a partnership recently formed between the identity proofing provider and the international police organization (INTERPOL), according to a press release. The key objective of the training is to equip selected Interpol personnel with some of the latest techniques and case studies regarding global fraud prevention efforts.

The partnership program, the release mentions, is headed by IDnow Director of Document Management and Fraud Lovro Persen, who boasts 24 years of local and international experience in the domain of identity and fraud management.

Reacting to the partnership, Persen said: “We are thrilled to be working with Interpol to share our knowledge and expertise on the subject of fraud prevention. Sophisticated fraud is becoming increasingly prolific, with recent statistics from PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) revealing that 47 percent of companies had suffered at least one form of fraud in the prior 24 months, at a cost of $42 billion. Our partnership will help ensure relevant officials and departments have access to IDnow’s team of experts, who will be sharing important knowledge in the global fight against fraud.”

IDnow recently announced the introduction of My IDnow, a unified biometric identification toolkit to enable more secure and seamless customer onboarding processes.

INTERPOL has also sealed similar partnerships in the recent past on different training initiatives with other biometric vendors such NEC, Idemia, and Onfido.

In January, the organization trained Cameroonian police personnel on identifying terrorism suspects through biometrics data collection as part of the country’s security readiness ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations which it hosted early in the year.

Article Topics

biometrics | digital identity | fraud prevention | identity verification | IDnow | Interpol | police