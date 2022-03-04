Intellicheck enhances document validation in new identity verification platform

Intellicheck has launched a new version of its digital identity verification system to ‘Platform 2.0’ to supplement its biometrics and document validation with enhanced document scanning capabilities.

The update builds on Intellicheck’s document validation, face biometrics, and device fingerprinting. Platform 2.0 adds support for digital ID documents to its checks of physical domestic and international documents, including drivers’ licenses, passports, and national ID cards. The company says that the platform will continue to be updated with new signals in response to customer needs and requests to allow them to confirm the identities and trustworthiness of their end-users.

Intellicheck offers its identity verification solutions to fintech and financial services companies, and claims to provide it to more than seven of the top 12 banks and credit card issuers. Other customers include BNPL (buy now, pay later) providers, more than 30,000 retail locations, U.S. law enforcement, and state agencies.

“Never has the need been greater for omnichannel digital and physical identity verification technology solutions to address the risks and challenges facing worldwide businesses from spiraling incidents of identity fraud that know no borders. With the rollout of Platform 2.0, we are transforming identity validation,” says Bryan Lewis, CEO of Intellicheck.

“These are not nice to have solutions,” Lewis continues. “These are must have solutions. Our clients are confident in our innovative best-in-breed solutions and that’s why many of our major clients are in production or currently integrating our enriched services.”

The company reported a series of positive financial results last year, including sales rising up in the third fiscal quarter, and record quarterly revenue in Q2.

