Veridas joins Spanish data security pact

LumenVox gains data security certification

Veridas has joined a Spanish data security and user safety pact promoted by the government to reinforce its commitment to a healthy digital environment and culture. Veridas seeks to promote ways to connect online and real-life identities when a pseudonym is used online.

The biometrics and digital identity company based in Navarra, Spain, has committed to follow the guidelines promoted by the AEPD, or the Spanish Data Protection Agency, which also include compliance with the country’s laws for personal data protection.

Its Digital Pact aims to broadcast guidelines for a “respectful online lifestyle” and to raise awareness of tools to combat cases of digital violence, and sexual and violent content that is shared online without the consent of the parties involved. One tool is the ‘Priority Channel,’ that allows people to request the removal of sexual and violent content disseminated online without their consent.

The Pact also proposes rules for respecting the identity of individuals within published articles and news, and to spread awareness of training programs in digital competence, particularly for minors.

Veridas says challenging these actions may require uncovering the identity of the people involved. The company says the AEDP’s Charter of Digital Rights grants a right to ‘pseudonymization,’ but not ‘anonymization.’

Veridas delineates the distinction, saying that pseudonymization gives a right to create a different public profile from the real identity, but still enables the discovery of the real identity behind the account in cases of criminal investigation. Veridas ties the concepts into its biometric and digital identity offerings by discussing how using the technology for online identification can promote security and equality online.

The company says it was complying with many of the data protection rules in the Pact before it joined the organization. Some of those include privacy by design, informing users of the processing of their data and exercising their rights, and mandating a data protection officer.

LumenVox ISO certified for data security

Voice biometrics provider LumenVox has received ISO 27001 certification that demonstrates its commitment to data security.

LumenVox states that it spent eight months undergoing an assessment from an external ISO 27001 auditor who inspected its security controls against the 14 domains and 114 controls of the ISO 27001 standard. ISO 27001 pertains to information security management, or the capability of a company to maintain the security of assets it holds, such as financial information or intellectual property.

“We’re dedicated to the highest standards of information security for our clients and all of our stakeholders, and achieving ISO 27001 certification demonstrates that we are committed to meeting the most widely accepted security management and compliance parameters in the industry,” says Edward Miller, founder and CEO of LumenVox.

“As LumenVox continues to grow its enterprise customer base and expand internationally, we are dedicated to continuous security improvements that directly benefit our customers and instill trust. ISO accreditation helps to ensure we have the systems in place to accomplish that.”

Article Topics

biometrics | cybersecurity | data protection | digital identity | ISO standards | LumenVox | privacy | Veridas | voice biometrics