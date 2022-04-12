FaceTec selfie biometrics and liveness rolled out for some Tinder users in trial

Tinder is rolling out biometric selfie verification built with FaceTec’s technology, writes Dutch publication GratisDatingTips, according to a Google translation, to both iOS and Android users in a limited pilot.

The ‘Photo Verification v2’ feature includes FaceTec’s 3D biometric liveness detection technology, and is intended to boost the platform’s protection against romance scams. Verified profiles receive a blue check mark.

The new version of Tinder’s photo verification features is still in development, and “not available to all Tinder members at this time,” the company notes on a support page.

Match Group, the parent company of Tinder, began using selfie biometrics for identity verification in Tinder in early-2020.

GratisDatingTips notes that FaceTec’s technology can also be used for age estimation, which could potentially be used to keep minors from the platform.

The publication’s investigation of Tinder’s Android app code also revealed that the service is planning to offer scanning of biometric passports through NFC, or with a mobile device’s camera.

FaceTec has been supplying its face biometrics for dating app user authentication since at least 2020, when it signed up Meet Group as a client.

