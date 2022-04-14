FIDO Alliance preparing more authentication professionals for passwordless future

The FIDO Alliance has announced that a new test window is open for experts willing to become FIDO Certified authentication professionals, who will intend help organizations better embrace a future beyond passwords.

Interested experts in online security and identity authentication who are able to display knowledge in helping entities design more secure and seamless authentication strategies, can apply for the FIDO Certified Professional Program’s training, an announcement from FIDO Alliance indicates.

It adds that aspiring trainees must demonstrate deep technical knowledge and their ability to help organizations define a strong FIDO architecture that meets their business needs, and applicants will be assessed on their skills and knowledge in relation to the FIDO standards and architecture, as well as the identity and authentication space more broadly.

“Organizations of all sizes and across all industries are increasingly aware that passwords are no longer fit for purpose, but very few know what the other options are, and even fewer know how to get there. The FIDO Certified Professional Program stands to be a powerful tool in orchestrating the next phase of mass migration to more robust, modern authentication infrastructures. With more experts on the ground, we can keep empowering businesses all over the world to break their dependence on passwords – enabling greater security and enhanced user experience,” says Andrew Shikiar, executive director and CMO of the FIDO Alliance.

With FIDO certification, the professionals will, among other things, be equipped with benefits such as competitive advantage in a highly-skilled industry, the ability to execute projects with increased efficiency, increased earning potential, professional credibility and validation of expertise, as well as networking and business opportunities from the Alliance, the announcement points out.

This call for application comes at a time when FIDO is more and more viewed by governments and organizations around the world as the ‘gold standard’ for secure and convenient authentication. The protocol was called out as a ‘best practice’ in the recent guidance from the U.S. White House on zero trust security architecture.

The training is recommended for professions such as technology architects, systems and operations engineers, security professionals and identity and access management professionals, who will have to take an exam before being enrolled for the training.

FIDO Alliance in March released a white paper which highlights the importance and various use cases for multi-factor authentication.

