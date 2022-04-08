Hanwha Techwin America opens center to showcase AI security, surveillance applications

Hanwha Techwin, the U.S. subsidiary of South Korean firm Hanwha Corporation, is showcasing some of its latest security and surveillance products through its newly-opened Hanwha Innovation Technology Experience (HITE) center.

Hanwha Techwin America was among companies that showcased their latest biometric security technologies during the ISC West 2022 last month. Other companies also develop biometric capabilities for the firm’s hardware.

The HITE went operational on March 29 with an inaugural ceremony with about 70 high-profile guests, and spotlights the company’s quality of products through interactive demonstrations, videos, training sessions, presentations and certification sessions.

The 5,000 sq ft center is located in the company’s New Jersey headquarters and was built within three years thanks to collaboration between the company’s staff in South Korea and the U.S. The facility has 80 network cameras, six WAVE servers, 18 workstations, 35 monitors and space for over 60 persons. Apart from its in-person classroom-type seats, the center is also designed to entertain online participants.

Commenting on the opening of the center, C.H. Ha, president of Hanwha Techwin America, said: “The HITE presents a cross-section of our resources and expertise, from the development of our own SoC to the use of emerging and innovative technologies such as AI and analytics. As visitors tour the space, they can easily get a clear picture of how we are helping customers and partners solve today’s challenges and also prepare for the future of security and surveillance.”

“The HITE will be a continual work in progress, with ongoing updates and new additions reflecting the constantly changing nature of security and surveillance. This flexibility allows us to present customized demonstrations across various vertical markets as industry trends and customer needs evolve,” said Miguel Lazatin, Senior Director of Marketing at Hanwha Techwin America.

The HITE also has an area for to handle third-party video management integrations with some of its partners such as Genetec and Milestone, Hanwha Techwin says.

The experience center opens at a tumultuous time for surveillance technology and infrastructure in the U.S. State by state, decisions are being made to ban or repeal bans on aspects such as facial recognition use by law enforcement.

At the same time, the U.S. surveillance camera market continues to grow, and subsidiaries from other international players have launched in recent years, including NEC NSS and Suprema America, which appointed a former Hanwha Techwin executive to the CEO role earlier this year.

Article Topics

AI | biometrics | facial recognition | Hanwha | Hanwha Techwin | research and development | video analytics | video surveillance