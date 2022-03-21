Biometric security solutions prominent at ISC West 2022

More companies in the biometrics security and access control management technologies industry continue to announce their participation in this year’s ISC West showcase event scheduled to take place from March 22 to 25 at the Venetian Expo in Las Vegas, United States. Iris ID, Vicon, Rank One, Suprema, Vivotek, and Hanwha Techwin are all participating in the international security conference.

Biometrics providers whose plans to attend ISC West was previously reported by Biometric Update include Aratek, Alcatraz AI, Innovatrics, EyeLock and Tascent.

Rank One CEO to present

Rank One Computing CEO Dr. Brendan Klare will present insights on video analytics algorithms at ISC West 2022, delving into the implications of deployments to edge and cloud infrastructure.

The company is also launching its ROC 2.0 biometric platform at the event, which adds object detection, license plate recognition, and optical character recognition.

Suprema holds demonstrations

Suprema will hold presentations at its booth on BioStation’s biometric access control, BioStar2 training, and a case study on its facial recognition and integration with BioConnect.

The company will also introduce subsidiary Suprema America, which has a new president.

Attendees who stick around for three short presentations get a free Starbucks gift card, Suprema announced.

Iris ID to showcase two new readers

Two new iris readers, namely the iCAM D2000 and IrisBar are the products to be displayed by Iris ID during the ISC West 2022 in stand 14120, per an announcement from the company.

The contactless self-service devices are said to be accurate in identifying people through bi-modal biometric technologies and are recommended for deployment at airports and border crossing points.

“These fast and flexible readers provide effective solutions for travel and other access control identification requirements. Sites around the world can have high-quality and accurate biometric authentication in a quick self-service manner that provides an unparalleled authentication experience,” said Mohammed Murad, vice president for Iris ID.

Other biometric security solution providers who have also announced their presence at the ISC West 2022 exhibition include Aratek and EyeLock.

Vivotek facial recognition devices

Recently launched, the facial recognition tablet of Vivotek labeled FT9361-R will be presented to the public during the upcoming ISC West exhibition event, reports International Security Journal.

Per the report, the facial recognition tablet has the capacity to store up to 50,000 facial images, which leaves operators with no concerns about the coverage of the number of people coming in and out of their premises.

Explaining how the device works, the President of Vivotek USA David Liu says: “The FT9361-R is a facial recognition tablet for access control and employee management. By simply presenting your face to the facial recognition tablet, true contactless and hands-free access control is achieved. The FT9361-R’s deep learning AI technology can precisely detect a real, living/breathing person from that of a high definition photo. With a focus on high accuracy, high security and group (list) management, the FT9361-R is especially effective for healthcare, data centres, laboratories and other confidential industries and situations.”

Hanwha Techwin’s object detection cameras

Among the companies gearing up for the Las Vegas ISC West showcase is Hanwha Techwin America, a supplier of IP and analog video surveillance solutions. The company says it will be putting on display its new AI-enabled dual-channel and multi-sensor cameras featuring Deep Learning-based object detection and classification used for more accurate searches, a company press release reveals.

The company, which is a subsidiary of South Korean firm Hanwha Corporation, says another product to be exhibited is the Wisenet SKY cloud-based VMS, an enterprise video management system that allows users to centralize all security cameras, regardless of location.

Speaking about the expo, Miguel Lazatin, Senior Director of Marketing, Hanwha Techwin America, said: “We’re looking forward to meeting our partners and customers face-to-face again at ISC West this year. Hanwha Techwin has been very busy developing new solutions and ensuring product availability during these challenging times, and we have plenty of new products and opportunities to talk about.”

Cemtrex subsidiary Vicon to attend

Cemtrex, a diversified holding company with operating brands in IoT, security, industrial, and AR/VR markets, has announced its subsidiary Vicon will be attending the ISC West expo this week with its VAX 2.10 biometric access control solution.

Vicon designs and manufactures video surveillance, access control software and hardware and cameras, and will put on display some of its latest developments in its full range of end-to-end security surveillance portfolio, the announcement indicates.

Cemtrex Chairman and CEO, Saagar Govil, said “ISC West brings together every segment of the security industry, and we look forward to showcasing our innovative technology at this year’s event.”

