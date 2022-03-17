EyeLock launch, Tascent program address workplace biometric access control demand

Access control biometrics are getting a boost with a new back-end system and an early-access program launched by separate technology providers.

EyeLock’s new NanoAccess access control system has been launched to help organizations leverage its iris and face biometrics.

NanoAccess is the first “biometric-centric” access control back-end system with built-in biometrics, according to the announcement.

The door controller system’s launch completes EyeLock’s access control suite to provide an end-to-end solution, the company says, at a highly competitive price point.

End-users can use their phones or smart watches as secure credentials, eliminating the need for access cards or touch-based PIN pads. EyeLock’s Portable Templates allow local storage of biometric data, replacing the need for a centralized database, and helping compliance with data privacy requirements like GDPR, EyeLock suggests.

Deployment with devices like recently-launched NanoFace involve no extra integration cost.

“Until the release of NanoAccess, EyeLock was simply selling biometric readers that required an access control system to operate at its full potential,” says Chris Jahnke, EyeLock’s SVP of Global Business Development. “Many of our sales partners around the world have been looking for an affordable, biometric-centric, access control solution and we listened to them. NanoAccess will help EyeLock redefine itself as a complete biometric technology solutions provider, and this, coupled with the Company’s entrance into facial biometrics last week is a major step in that direction.”

Tascent launches early adopter program for new biometric access control scanner

Tascent has launched the InSight Access Early Adopter Program to provide security system integrators with easy-to-use tools for building biometrics into legacy access control systems, and to give early access to both end-customers and integrators.

Partners get exclusive, free access ahead of InSight Access’ general release to learn about its capabilities.

Tascent is working with access control providers, meanwhile, including Bosch Building Technologies, to integrate InSight Access and optimize building systems.

InSight Access came to market in October, 2021, as the workplace access control entry in its InSight line of fixed-point biometric devices.

Both Tascent and EyeLock will present their biometric access control solutions at the upcoming ISC West exhibition, from March 22 to 25 in Las Vegas.

