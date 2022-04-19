NEC America releases biometric IoT Smart Workspace suite

NEC Corporation of America launches its workplace management suite based on biometrics, artificial intelligence and the Internet of Things (IoT) to enhance workplace efficiency and safety.

The new Smart Workspace solution is described as a data-driven, automated software suite that applies IoT, AI, biometrics, and cloud communications system for office locations, campuses, hotels, and events centers to boost productivity, well-being, safety, convenience and organizational resilience. It is said to achieve these goals through new workplace management modules that includes office space optimization and workplace efficiency, automated reservation and touchless check-in, and location analytics and asset tracking.

NEC Corporation of America also distinguishes the modular components for the Smart Workspace that can be utilized separately or as a package of solutions. The Univerge Blue Smart Access is an automated and touchless self-service solution for check-in and check-out; the Univerge Blue Space Management provides office space management through data and AI to promote health and safety, security, and privacy; the Univerge Blue Monitor is a cloud-based hosted video security solution; and the Smart Check-In is an automated self-service solution for the hospitality sector to allow guests to check-in and check-out with face biometrics.

The company says the release of Smart Workspace was motivated by the rise in hybrid workplaces that are increasingly replacing office workplaces with cloud-based services. With the expectation that employees will demand flexibility and choice of workplace, NEC Corporation of America says it can help lead this change with digital solutions, including its Univerge Blue cloud communication service.

“Now, with the introduction of five powerful Workplace Management solutions that are dynamically delivered from the cloud, on-premises or hybrid, the workplace is transformed for a safe return to the office that accommodates for a flexible and right-sized environment,” comments Ram Menghani, president of product development for NEC Enterprise Communications Technologies.

NEC Corporation of America explained how biometric visitor and employee management solution can help keep business premises and organizations safe and secure from COVID-19 in a blog post last year.

Provides Texas non-profit with tech to help the homeless

NEC America also partnered with Haven for Hope, a non-profit to address homelessness, in San Antonio, Texas by offering its set of biometrics and technological solutions to improve security and operations.

“We are very excited about this extraordinary new partnership opportunity with NEC to bring their advanced technology to our campus, which we are confident can now take Haven for Hope to the next level by enhancing the efficiency and effectiveness of our operations,” says Bill Greehey, chairman and founder of Haven for Hope.

The 22-acre campus will be outfitted with technological components that provide digital identification, AI-powered video analytics with facial recognition for real-time identification and safety response, and automated mass emergency notification systems. Haven for Hope will also feature data analytics, business intelligence, and automated inventory processes to improve operational efficiencies.

“NEC is dedicated to creating social value that addresses society’s most complex problems through technology and innovation,” remarks Mark Ikeno, president and CEO of NEC Corporation of America. “It is our shared goal that this partnership will not only support radical transformation in San Antonio but be a model for other programs across the nation.”

