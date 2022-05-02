New round of tests on mDL function standards. Will the US take notice?

New logistical and process details have been published for the next mobile driving license test in Kentucky at the end of the month.

The International Organization for Standardization and the International Electrotechnical Commission have been working since at least 2018 to make the world safe for internationally recognized digital driving licenses that include biometric identifiers.

The test party, as sponsors call the two-day event, will begin May 30 in Louisville, Ky., and May 11 is the deadline for registering. Interoperability functions will be tested.

Vendors have been encouraged to bring other digital ID functions to demonstrate, including a digital international vaccination certificate and a domestic vehicle registration.

Part five of the mDL standards-making effort (known as ISO/IEC 18013-5 mDL interoperability) will focus on three areas, including the interoperability of previously standardized functions as they have been implemented by vendors.

Members of the American Association of Motor Vehicles Administrators’ (AAMVA’s) subcommittee on mDLs contributed to the event’s organizations, and Ping Identity is hosting.

The ISO and IEC will also use the event to look for more functions to be standardized, to maintain industry momentum and to nudge North America. That last part, which really refers to the United States, will continue to be a puzzle for backers of mobile IDs.

Little evidence exists that standardization can be found among the 50 states, much less between the nation and the rest of the world.

Organizers are cautioning anyone participating in the event and those wanting a final product that no formal certifications will be issued based on test results recorded in Kentucky.

