Nuggets collaborates on metaverse digital identity with tokenized community management system

Collab.Land, a crypto-centered community management system, is partnering with self-sovereign digital identity and payment platform Nuggets to grant control and portability over their identities in web3 and metaverse through biometrics.

The partners will seek to create an interoperable, decentralized, and metaverse-ready digital ID that will carry over identity factors like reputation from separate online communities in web3 and the metaverse. It says the collaboration will unlock the portability of web3 verified credentials, which can be anything from Discord server badges to tokenized confirmations of skills, character traits, or membership.

The crypto company says there was growing demand from its 3.5 million members for an ability to build their web3 reputation and digital identity with portability. Collab.Land says it chose Nuggets because it enables for securement of digital identity and finances through a self-sovereign identity and payment solution that serves as a reusable, interoperable, and verified digital ID for Web 2.0, web3, and as a non-custodial cache for digital assets.

Nuggets offers a self-sovereign digital ID app that onboards its users with a government ID document scan, a biometric liveness check with a selfie, and connecting a payment option. Further identity verifications are performed with biometrics to eliminates passwords.

James Young, founder and CEO of Collab.Land, says, “Our partnership with Nuggets illustrates a critical step in our journey to decentralize. Giving users control of their online reputation and allowing them to go beyond the confines of centralized platforms fits perfectly with that goal. Reputation and community can unlock many opportunities in web3, from DAO [decentralized autonomous organization] participation through to content moderation, and being able to verify standing in this space represents a significant boon for users.”

Decentralized identity secured with biometrics have made strides within the metaverse industry. Microsoft, Signzy, and ID R&D explored technologies to use biometrics to secure identities while Trust Stamp CEO Gareth Genner envisioned a metaverse where biometrically-authenticated interoperable avatars will make using digital assets across different metaverse platforms as easy as using a credit card. Rob Haslam, strategy consultant at Tech5, told Biometric Update that far from being rejected, biometrics will underpin the increasing use of decentralized identity applications.

