Oosto at IFSEC 2022: toward further biometric applications for law enforcement

Israeli firm Oosto presented two types of face biometrics products when participating in the IFSEC 2022 conference in London last week.

Both products build on the Israeli company’s plans from 2021, which focused on creating more biometric solutions for law enforcement applications.

“One is All Access, an access control solution on a watch, so it’s like forensic watches alerting,” Channel Sales Manager Marcin Skiba told Biometric Update.

“The other one, called All Patrol, is in support of law enforcement with on-body cameras.”

Skiba said Oosto intended to take advantage of IFSEC’s extensive networking opportunities to build up its portfolio of law enforcement customers.

“[At IFSEC] we intend to promote our solutions, network, and meet with potential leads.”

Oosto has recently hosted two online events focusing on highlighting the role of biometrics in physical security.

The first focused on how companies can use face biometrics and artificial intelligence (AI) with security cameras to prevent violence and ensure stadium safety, while the second explored why organizations should consider physical security as a primary pillar of their cybersecurity strategy.

Also this year, the company has partnered with Israeli logistics firm Group 207 to provide its facial recognition tools for deployment at the Port of Ashdod.

