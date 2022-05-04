SuperCom wins national contract for biometrically tracking criminals in Croatia

SuperCom is deploying its PureSecurity Electronic Monitoring suite in what will be the company’s first full-scale contract in Croatia for biometrically monitoring criminal offenders under house arrest.

The five-year tracking contract with Croatia’s Ministry of Justice and Administration expands the Israeli firm’s presence in Europe, following a similar contract win in Finland last year.

The PureSecurity line integrates with a phone that scans fingerprint biometrics and boasts anti-tamper features.

Company executives say they expect the new project to generate revenue shortly after launch, according to reporting by Seeking Alpha.

The contract requires SuperCom to operate all of the nation’s electronic monitoring programs for criminal offenders, with the goal of improving public safety situation, cutting prison overcrowding and curbing recidivism.

SuperCom CEO Ordan Trabelsi said SuperCom has a “track record of creating customized solutions that best suit the needs of public agencies as they strive to meet their goals in corrections and public safety.” He said he anticipates more multi-year government contracts with new and existing clients.

SuperCom has also won similar biometric tracking contracts in two U.S. states, Idaho and Texas.

The company reported a $10.1 million, or 38 cents per share, loss for fiscal 2021 on revenue of $12.3 million. Its fourth quarter showed a $5.4 million, or 32 cents, loss on revenue of $3 million.

Article Topics

biometrics | criminal ID | Croatia | fingerprint recognition | government purchasing | identity verification | monitoring | stocks | SuperCom