iDenfy welcomes 500th partner, supports remote notary services with digital ID

Lithuanian digital ID service provider iDenfy announced it passed a new internal company record by partnering to provide selfie biometrics to 500 clients.

According to iDenfy, part of its success comes due to the ability of the company to personalize its services based on the business’s needs.

Because of this, iDenfy confirmed it will continue to maintain its first business strategy stage while continuing to upgrade and develop various fraud prevention tools.

At the same time, the firm said the second part of its business strategy will pivot around attracting new investments to produce the best quality biometric and fraud prevention services for its partners.

“We understand that Anti-Money Laundering managers need to screen and monitor their business partners against fraud more easily,” says iDenfy’s CEO Domantas Ciulde. “That’s why our goal is to eliminate the unnecessary paperwork, risks of human error, and save time.”

iDenfy’s identity verification backs remote notarial services

iDenfy has also announced major progress in the provision of biometric identity verification for notaries in Lithuania . Remote notary services gained legal status in Lithuania last year, and the company announced that its digital ID verification is now behind most notarial services in the country.

Prior to the change, the country’s notarial proceedings were based on traditional, on-site notary services. iDenfy is now providing its biometric technology to enable residents to access those services remotely.

At the time of writing, iDenfy said it has partnered with a total of 229 notary offices in Lithuania, after providing half a million free trials of its digital ID verification platform for free.

“The legal market is in demand of simple, client-oriented notarial services that could be easily reached remotely. We’re constantly updating our digital identity verification solution to fight back fraud more efficiently,” Ciulde explains. “Our team’s happy to contribute to the implementation of smart innovations in the Lithuanian legal ecosystem.”

The partnership comes weeks after iDenfy started a new collaboration with cross-border payments and lending platform Credex.

