Selfie biometrics firms add location verification, release new offerings

Two selfie identity authenticators, Sumsub and Incognia, have announced the addition of location-based authentication as another two, CycurID and Nametag, introduce new KYC products and identification for customer support.

Sumsub launches GPS-based location verification

British selfie biometrics firm Sumsub has added GPS location verification to its address verification solution, widening its line with know your customer and know your business (KYB) products.

The company already offers a proof of address verification service that scans passports, bank statements, utility bills and other documents to determine an address and to check for fraud.

Sumsub says it has released a location-based verification service to thwart risks from documents. Without security markings or photos, documents are susceptible to forgery. And most are in some way non-standard, requiring more time for checks. That delays onboarding time and can cause lower pass rates.

Unlike document-based proof of address verification, Sumsub’s new service verifies locations with GPS. Peter Sever, chief strategy officer at Sumsub, says it asks if it can get their geolocation before using GPS, Wi-Fi positioning and phone tower triangulation to locate them.

Sumsub notes it is addressing demands from cryptocurrency and trading regulators, who want stricter confirmation of a user’s address to combat financial crimes.

Incognia has liveness spoofing detection module for mobile fraud detecting

Incognia continued its foray into location-based verification, releasing a new module to detect spoofing attacks through location-based liveness spoofing detection.

The company leverages location to decide the integrity of a device that is submitting a selfie and biometric proof of liveness. Using device integrity checks, device watchlists and emulator detection, it prevents liveness detection spoofing like deepfakes, says Incognia CEO André Ferraz.

“With this new module, we’re ensuring that customers across crypto, finserv, online gaming and more are protected during onboarding,” he says.

Among its recent steps toward location-based identity verification, Incognia raised $15.5 million and released three location identity modules.

CycurID debuts KYC ‘Passport’

Canada-based CycurID unveiled its “imme” KYC passport, which uses biometrics to authenticate and verify customers.

The software is described as an all-in-one KYC passport that verifies customers using government databases, sanction lists and international databases. It also performs biometric authentication by comparing a photo on government ID to a selfie and detects liveness as a defense against spoofs.

CycurID’s chief operating officer, Gord Jessop, says, “Most identity solutions currently available are an agglomeration of third-party technologies that do not solve underlying issues plaguing the online world—most notably the increasing amount of stolen or compromised personal records.”

Jessop says the company has developed closed-loop, fully encrypted identity privacy and management software to address those issues.

The company launched a face biometrics-based identity authentication platform earlier in June that similarly emphasizes the customers’ control over their privacy.

Nametag introduces digital ID verification for customer service teams

Nametag has launched its latest biometric ID software for customer service workers with the aim of spotting fraud, crime and identity theft.

The U.S.-based company says its solution will have customer representatives generate and send an identity verification link via a text message, email or chat. The customer will be prompted to scan their government-issued photo ID and take a selfie to verify their identity.

The software will lead to faster resolutions, reduce fraud disputes and increase customer satisfaction, claims Nametag.

“It’s difficult to verify a person’s identity online and over the phone, but interrogating your customers isn’t the answer,” says Aaron Painter, CEO of Nametag. “The customer service experience has a direct impact on your customer satisfaction, loyalty, and how likely they are to recommend your brand to others. Yet, security questions don’t prove account ownership — or create positive customer experiences.”

Nametag also sells digital identity authentication for account recovery or access for people through its Sign in with ID selfie biometric service.

