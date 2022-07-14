Selfie biometric authentication apps rolled out by India, New Zealand governments

It is now possible for Aadhaar digital ID account holders to verify their identity using their phone when accessing some services thanks to a mobile face biometric authentication app from the Unique Identification Authority of India.

The face authentication platform, called Aadhaar FaceRD, means users do not necessarily need to carry their physical cards. Their identity can be verified using the FaceRD on their smart phones, writes Mint.

The FaceRD app captures faces for authentication,” according to Mint. The app was developed by the ID authority.

Aadhaar card holders are already making use of the authentication app for Jeevan Pramaan, a biometrics-based digital certification service for pensioners, the Co-Win vaccination app, and for scholarships and farmer welfare programs.

According to the government, the app is available from Google Play. An account holder scans their face with their phone and the image is verified against their Aadhaar photograph.

The successes of the Aadhaar biometric ID scheme were discussed during the recently concluded Digital India Week event.

Verification through face biometrics also possible in New Zealand

Meanwhile, in New Zealand, it is possible for the Department of Home Affairs to verify a person’s identity using their driver’s license photo through the One Time Identity face biometrics system.

People have to opt into the authentication program, according to Waka Kotahi NZTA, the government agency that manages vehicle and driver licensing and other land transportation issues.

The One Time ID system, otherwise called Identity Check, has been in the works since 2019 and is said to be part of New Zealand’s proposed digital ID system.

While Waka Kotahi officials say Home Affairs can use Identity Check, they have not said whether other government departments such as the Minister of Health have similar permission, according to Newshub.

The Ministry of Social Development has said it abandoned plans for ID verification using the Identity Check about two years ago, with an official saying they do not have the required policy in place to verify a client’s identity using their selfie biometrics.

