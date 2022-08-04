Camera software developed by Sony to protect against biometric spoofs, manipulation

Sony has developed camera software that it says can sign images to provide proof against forgery or manipulation. Manipulation of images, and particularly face morphing, is considered a threat to the integrity of biometric systems.

The in-camera forgery proof photo technology is intended for corporate business users, and the software is being initially launched on the Alpha 7 IV camera. The feature is planned for expansion to other models in the future.

The tool is used by the camera processor to cryptographically sign each image as it is captured. Any pixel modification, tampering, or attempted forgery will be detected by the customer’s certificate server, which then cancels the image signature, according to Sony.

“It is Sony’s missions to strengthen business solutions with cutting-edge imagery technology and our in-camera digital signing is a real gamechanger for combatting image manipulation and forgery across multiple industries,” comments Sony Director of Digital Imaging and European Product Marketing Yasuo Baba. “Whilst appropriate adaptations for each industry need to be made, the digital signature is multilingual and can be used internationally, enabling organisations worldwide to streamline mandatory image signing with Sony technology.”

The new forgery-proof signing mode uses cryptography to ensure secure creation and transmission of images, Sony says.

The technology is suitable for protecting images used for passport issuance and ID verification, the company says, but also in the media, medical, and law enforcement fields. It could also be used in construction and insurance to inspect and record damage.

Photos used in passports must meet standards set by the ICAO to allow biometric processing of travelers, and some investigations have suggested that assuring the integrity of these images remains a challenge. Manipulated images in the form of deepfakes, meanwhile, are a growing concern.

Article Topics

biometrics | cryptography | face morphing | research and development | Sony | spoof detection