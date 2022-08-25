Mastercard follows Visa, approves Zwipe Pay platform for biometric cards

Norway-based Zwipe’s biometric payment card platform has passed a raft of Mastercard tests to win a key certification from the financial services firm.

The Component Conformity Statement received by Zwipe means that its biometric platform, Pay, meets Mastercard’s security, reliability, functionality and performance standards.

For Zwipe’s customers – smartcard makers – the certification means they can apply for Mastercard‘s approval for their own Mastercard-branded biometric payment cards using the Pay platform.

This follows Visa’s similar certification for the Pay platform in March.

Being “certified by Mastercard is a significant milestone and major step forward for Zwipe and our customers,” says Robert Puskaric, CEO of Zwipe. “This development will further accelerate issuer pilots and planned launches based on Mastercard’s network. The pathway is now open for Smart Card Manufacturers and issuers all over the world to certify, produce and deploy Mastercard biometric cards based on Zwipe Pay.”

Mastercard has previously approved Idemia’s F.CODE biometric payment card platform, which integrates Zwipe Pay ONE.

Zwipe has reported that demand for biometric payment cards was slowing, despite forecasts for 2022 being the year of mass adoption. New pilots (and corporate leadership) have been revealed as the company works to expand its global partnerships.

Article Topics

biometric cards | biometrics | certification | fingerprint recognition | Mastercard | payments | Zwipe