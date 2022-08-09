OIX unveils Identity Trust Conference 2022 details, VISA and Sopra Steria as gold sponsors

The Open Identity Exchange (OIX) has announced that Sopra Steria and Visa will be Gold Sponsors of the Identity Trust Conference 2022, and OneSpan a Silver Sponsor.

The event, focusing on digital ID, will take place on Thursday, the 29th of September 2022 at the Queen Elizabeth II Conference Centre in London. An online stream will also be available for interested parties who cannot participate in person.

The Identity Trust Conference 2022 will look at how digital ID implementation is progressing around the world.

It will feature talks from early adopters on their experiences and successes, feature international case studies of digital ID success, and include updates from several sector-based digital identity programs.

Biometric Update is a media partner of the event and Editor Frank Hersey, who also produces the new ID16.9 podcast, will be hosting two separate panels during the afternoon of the conference.

The first one, named “Digital ID Adoption: What are we waiting for?” will focus on discussing the existing barriers and opportunities connected with digital ID.

The other, “Digital ID Adoption: How are we making this happen?” will suggest solutions related to the successful deployment of digital ID infrastructure.

Additionally, Visa’s European head of digital identity, Marie Austenaa will participate in a panel at OIX’s Identity Trust Conference offering clarity around how global interoperability can be achieved, and Sopra Steria’s Kevin Macnish will present a session on ‘How Digital ID works hand in hand with Open Data Ethics.’

Finally, OIX’s chair and director of citizen and devolved government services at Sopra Steria UK Margaret Moore will assist OIX chief identity strategist Nick Mothershaw in hosting the event.

“We’re delighted that OIX board member; Sopra Steria and two of our newest members; Visa and OneSpan, are supporting the conference this year,” Mothershaw says.

“Their commitment demonstrates how vital this event is to the digital ID journey and the need to educate and support every organization that needs to know about it.”

Tickets to attend the conference are £99 (roughly $120) plus VAT, and a registration link is available here.

