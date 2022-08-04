Restructured Secure Technology Alliance streamlines digital ID, mDL groups into one forum

The Secure Technology Alliance (STA) has announced a restructuring of its organization and membership levels.

The move is aimed at facilitating more efficient use of the organization’s collective resources and fostering even greater member collaboration across affiliated groups.

“As we enter our fourth decade, we celebrate our rich legacy of achievements and are gratified that the collaboration our organization enables is more important than ever,” comments Jason Bohrer, executive director of the Secure Technology Alliance.

“To position us for future success, we are implementing changes that will better serve our organization’s members, their industries, and their clients.”

The structure changes will be reportedly based on the model of The U.S. Payments Forum (USPF), which is also one of the Alliance’s affiliate groups.

To this end, the STA launched the Identity and Access Forum, which will combine the STA’s current Identity and Access Councils including its mobile driver’s license (mDL), digital ID initiatives and other related activities into a single group.

According to Bohrer, the new structure will enable all members of the STA and its forums to participate in any activities of the entire organization, as well as strengthen STA’s capability to help advance the adoption of security technologies and best practices.

“Enabling cross-industry stakeholders to come together in a neutral forum to discuss relevant topics and move key initiatives forward has proven powerful and effective in improving the quality and security of our connected lives in ways we now take for granted.”

Also, the restructuring will make the STA easier to scale by establishing new forums as the market develops, and simplifies membership dues into a common structure across the entire organization.

“Looking forward, only by working together can we achieve our mission to continuously enhance security and user experiences in the increasingly interconnected payments, identity, and access sectors we serve,” Bohrer concludes.

The STA has been promoting mDL adoption in the U.S., and said when Apple adopted ISO/IEC interoperability standards last year that it would advance the digital IDs.

