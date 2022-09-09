Frank Hersey leads two panels in upcoming digital ID show asking, what are we waiting for?

The UK digital ID community faces some challenges as it pushes for global acceptance of identity credentials.

One hurdle, coordinated efforts from the government’s trust framework, service form and trust schemes, needs to be lowered. That is one of the primary topics of discussion and debate expected at the Identity Trust Conference, September 29 in London.

It is no coincidence that Biometric Update’s own Frank Hersey, who has analyzed and reported on digital IDs for years, will moderate a key panel, What Are We Waiting For?

Much has and continues to go well with this economic and cultural shift. Hersey will guide panelists including Timothy Douglas, from Propertymark and Dan Hobbs, from SS&C in a talk about what need to happen now, and how does it get done.

Hersey returns to moderate another panel peopled by Mark Little, OIX board member; George Muscat, from the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport; Tony Allen, from Age Check Certification Scheme and Mark Sugden, from the Disclosure and Barring Service.

Nick Mothershaw, chief ID strategist at OIX, says, “Digital ID promises to be a game changer in establishing and maintaining trust. But the organizations that are at the end of this process and that will rely on digital ID the most, need to have confidence that their requirements will be addressed.

“Our work with major stakeholders – the UK trust framework, trust schemes and identity service providers — as well as influencers in the ecosystem, is helping relying parties get the resources and support they need.”

This year, theIdentity Trust Conference is sponsored by Visa, Sopra Steria, Digidentity and OneSpan. It is being held in media partnership with Biometric Update and will take place at the QEll Centre. Entry is £99 plus VAT and you can register here.

Article Topics

biometrics | conferences | digital identity | Identity Trust Conference | Open Identity Exchange (OIX)