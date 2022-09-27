Innovatrics’ fingerprint biometric algorithms stand out in NIST test

Innovatrics announced it has improved its Minex III fingerprint algorithms further, building on its previous top results in the latest tests from the U.S. National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST).

According to the test results, the company’s fingerprint biometric algorithm remained in the first position in the pooled category and is now number one in the native category.

Also, the Innovatrics template generator is now the fastest in the world in the native one-finger category and second (in a tie with Neurotechnology) in accuracy in pooled results.

From a technical standpoint, the NIST Minex III tests check for interoperability of template generators and matchers from various providers so they can be deployed in applications for the Personal Identity Verification program of the U.S. government.

In practical terms, the matcher’s accuracy in minutiae matching will enhance searches and identification in large databases, like those found in Automated Biometric Identification Systems (ABIS) and used to solve criminal cases, protect borders and prevent identity fraud.

“With the improved algorithm, the system is state-of-the-art when identifying people via fingerprints,” explains Matus Kapusta, ABIS business unit director at Innovatrics. According to the executive, the ABIS relying on Innovatrics’s biometric algorithms is already in use in countries all over the globe with over 1 billion people enrolled.

Moving forward, the company said the template generator would find its place in mobile and embedded devices that require fast fingerprint extraction, even with limited computing power.

The announcement comes months after the company announced top results for iris matching in the 2021 U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Science and Technology Directorate (S&T) Biometric Technology Rally.

More recently, the company launched a new comprehensive digital identity verification platform and released a new digital onboarding toolkit designed for contactless hotel check-in apps.

Article Topics

accuracy | algorithms | biometric testing | biometrics | fingerprint biometrics | Innovatrics | MINEX III | NIST | research and development