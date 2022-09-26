Speechmatics, Yoti selected for Tech Nation’s Future Fifty accelerator program

AI and biometrics providers Speechmatics and Yoti were among 13 companies selected to join Tech Nation’s eleventh Future Fifty accelerator program for late-stage tech companies.

Over the past ten years, the UK-based growth platform reports it has supported 22 percent (30) of the 138 tech unicorns founded in the UK, raising £16.3 billion (roughly US$17.69 billion) collectively.

“As a late-stage tech business, the stakes are high, and Future Fifty was designed to offer tailor-made guidance that addresses challenges unique to the most successful tech companies in the country,” reads a blog post about the announcement.

“All of the companies joining Future Fifty 11.0 will be growing and expanding rapidly over the coming months, with their average projected headcount increase for the next year sitting at over 400 percent, and with the businesses planning to expand to 44 countries collectively in the next year.”

Further, by the end of March 2023, the rest of the Future Fifty cohort will guide them through their scaling journey by granting them access to various opportunities.

These include peer-to-peer learning sessions, in-depth masterclasses, sessions with key government officials, exclusive ministerial roundtables, and access to a dedicated Tech Nation Visa team.

“It’s always wonderful to see companies which I met at the napkin stage go on to become household names,” comments Niamh Gavin, founder, investor and Future Fifty 11.0 Judge.

“Such a feat is even more impressive when they do so despite recent global headwinds. Future Fifty’s mix of C-Suite masterclasses, peer support and Government introductions facilitates sustainable growth, which is key for the UK ecosystem.”

Speechmatics joins Tech Nation’s Future Fifty list months after raising $62 million in a Series B funding round aimed at improving the accuracy of its voice biometric algorithms regardless of speakers’ demographic, age, gender, accent, dialect, and location.

As for Yoti, the company has been very active over the summer, bringing selfie age verification to Instagram in a U.S. pilot in June, and becoming one of the first certified digital identity service providers for Right to Rent checks in the UK in July.

More recently, Yoti continued its streak of customer wins by partnering with sustainable investment app GreenGrowth, and released an update regarding its Report Remove tool for age verification in the UK.

Article Topics

biometrics | digital identity | investment | research and development | Speechmatics | Yoti