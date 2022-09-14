Thales hires hundreds in US, Precise Biometrics and Socure promote within

Several leading companies in the biometric space have expanded their teams over the course of last week, with Thales confirming the hire of nearly 1,000 new employees in North America and Precise Biometrics announcing management changes to reflect its business segments Algo and Digital Identity. Also, Mary Writz has joined the executive leadership team at Sift, and Socure has promoted Jordan Burris to the position of vice president of public sector strategy.

Thales expands North American team

The company made the announcement in a blog post last week, confirming its recruiters in North America have already hired almost 1,000 new employees and plan to hire up to 300 more before the end of the year.

“Thales continues to strive to build a robust and engaged professional community with a strong sense of purpose, having diversity and inclusion, well-being, growth and development and corporate social responsibility at its core,” says Michelle Forbrigger, VP of human resources at Thales North America, commenting on the news.

“We aim to strengthen the overall employee experience through an environment that fosters growth and innovation through trust and empowerment. At Thales, culture matters!”

The announcement comes months after Thales acquired OneWelcome and weeks after the company appointed Emily Tan as chief executive for Singapore.

Precise Biometrics appoints two new executives

Precise Biometrics’ board of directors has appointed Fredrik Sjöholm as EVP and CCO of Algo and Patrick Höijer as interim CCO of Digital Identity in addition to his role as CEO.

The changes will support the company’s growth strategy and provide a strengthened focus on Precise’s two business segments.

“Precise has a well-defined strategy for growth, including continued development of Algo and to grow [Software-as-a-Service] revenues within Digital Identity,” explains Höijer.

“To support the continued delivery on this strategy, the board has appointed Fredrik Sjöholm to head the Algo business. Fredrik has been vital for the development of Precise during the last couple of years and will be important for the continued development of our Algo business. Additionally, I will head up Digital Identity alongside my role as CEO.”

As a result of the move, EastCoast will reportedly become part of Digital Identity, and the respective R&D functions of EastCoast and YOUNiQ will be combined.

Sjöholm joined Precise in 2016, and was formerly VP of Sales.

Precise Biometrics has also recently deployed its fingerprint algorithm for smart home applications in a partnership with Aqara.

Socure promotes Jordan Burris from senior director to VP

The executive made the announcement on LinkedIn on Monday. He was promoted to his new post from his position as senior director of product market strategy. Before joining Socure, Burris was chief of staff at the U.S. Office of Management and Budget.

“Our mission is to verify 100 percent of good identities in real-time and completely eliminate identity fraud for every applicant on the internet,” the executive says, commenting on the news.

“In the public sector, we are using our innovative approach for identity verification and fraud risk management to help every person obtain seamless access to the services they are entitled to and need.”

Burris joined Socure in the senior director role in late-2021.

The hire follows the upgrade of Socure’s KYC solution last week.

Mary Writz joins Sift as SVP of Product

The executive brings over 20 years of experience in building and scaling cybersecurity solutions, including positions at ForgeRock, Hewlett Packard and IBM.

“We are living in a time of rapid digital transformation, where online businesses that want to get ahead must provide exceptional user experiences,” Writz says.

“To do so, it is essential to have a Digital Trust and Safety strategy that builds trust with users while stopping fraud. Sift’s massive global data network provides a one-of-a-kind opportunity for product innovation that equips trust and safety teams with the tools they need to not only fight fraud but enable growth.”

The hire comes weeks after Sift started incorporating Keyless‘ passwordless biometric multi-factor authentication into its Sift Connect App Gallery core product to reinforce its security options.

