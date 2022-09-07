Precise Biometrics’ fingerprint algorithm deployed by Aqara for smart home applications

Precise Biometrics’ BioMatch technology has been integrated into several smart door locks from Aqara, a global provider of smart home products and solutions.

Specifically, the Precise’s fingerprint recognition algorithms were integrated into the following Aqara door locks: A100, S100, H100, D100, and D32.

Aqara was founded in 2016 and has since grown to be a well-known actor in the smart home solutions market.

With offices in both New York and Shenzhen, the company provides comprehensive smart home products and solutions, including smart sensors, switches, curtain controllers, and smart door locks.

According to its website, the firm’s online devices have covered 192 countries and territories, serving more than two million customers to date.

Considering Aqara’s reach on the global smart home market, the integration of Precise Biometrics’ fingerprint software into its product represents a substantial point of entry for Precise into this market.

The partnership between the companies comes at a time of substantial growth of the overall smart door lock market size, which witnessed a surge in the first half of 2021 and continued to grow throughout the first months of 2022, substantially led by biometric devices in this market segment.

Showcasing multimodal biometrics for digital ID applications

Building on its plans for internet-of-things (IoT) applications, Precise also recently released a new video showcasing how the firm combines various biometric technologies to deliver an accurate digital identity in a number of application areas.

The one-minute video depicts a man using fingerprint and face biometrics to unlock his phone, open his car, and enter his office’s premises.

“We combine various biometric technologies to ensure an accurate digital identity,” Precise writes in the video’s description. “Access many of your everyday applications by using your unique human characteristics as your own personal key. High security has never been more accessible.”

The push toward IoT follows a stretch of financial growth for Precise Biometrics, which recently reported net second-quarter sales of SEK 24.6 million ($2.41 million) and first-half revenues of SEK 52.9 million ($5.18 million), both up significantly from 2021.

Article Topics

algorithms | Aqara | biometric software | biometrics | digital identity | fingerprint biometrics | IoT | Precise Biometrics | smart homes | smart lock