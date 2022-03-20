Biometric smart lock popularity on the rise, Eufy Kickstarter approaches $1M

Eufy Security is working on a new version of its biometric smart lock, which the company originally introduced in 2020.

The new iteration of the company’s biometric smart lock is currently available for backing on Kickstarter, where it has already raised more than $900,000 in funding (against the original goal of $50,000) with nearly a month remaining. Nearly all of 3,500 backers pledging their support so far have pre-ordered the Video Smart Lock.

The 3-in-1 biometric solution comes with a built-in fingerprint reader, two 2K cameras, dual motion detection, and a microphone.

Biometric locks demand leads smart home market

Biometric locks were already driving the growth of the U.S. smart home market in the first half of 2021.

Since then, a number of companies in the biometric space have ramped up their efforts in this slice of the security industry.

For instance, in September 2021 Fingerprint Cards (FPC) partnered with Ekey to release the dLine door access system that integrates a touch sensor from FPC. Just a month later, Xiaomi released the Smart Door Lock X, which integrated a dedicated chip to store facial recognition data locally (as opposed to in the cloud). And in December 2021, Securam launched a finger biometric-powered remote lock solution with AES 128-bit encryption capabilities.

Eufy Security uses self-learning recognition improvement software

Eufy Security hopes to gain an edge on the growing market with new features and notifications. The fingerprint sensor can reportedly identify a pre-registered user in roughly 0.3s and comes with self-learning capabilities to improve recognition speed further. The sensor is also weather-resistant (IP65 rating).

The smart lock’s computer vision features are powered by artificial intelligence (AI) algorithms for human, pet, and vehicle detection, and can also issue warnings for loitering detection. AI Mode can also be tweaked via a smartphone app to make the device notify users according to exact specifications, and the lock integrates with digital assistant platforms.

