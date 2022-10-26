Idex and TrustSec combine biometric smart card tech to reach crypto, access control markets

Idex Biometrics and Poland’s TrustSec have combined their fingerprint biometrics technologies to bring smart card solutions to a wide range of markets.

The partnership will see the combination of the TrustSec smart card module, including a card operating system (OS) running on Infineon’s latest generation Secure Element chip, the SLC38, with the Idex Biometrics TrustedBio fingerprint sensor solution.

“Combining the high-performance biometric architecture of TrustedBio with the complete security software solution from TrustSec will provide an agile authentication and information protection framework suitable for a variety of market needs and applications,” explains Vince Graziani, CEO of Idex Biometrics.

“This collaboration will allow us to meet the increasing global demand for biometric smart cards,” Graziani adds.

The new biometric smart cards will therefore provide secure access to digital and cryptocurrency wallets, as well as help security administrators manage physical and logical access for business, education and government facilities.

“TrustSec’s strategy was to bring to market a complete security solution for identity management, access control, and crypto wallets, with fingerprint authentication,” comments Magdy Sharawy, CEO of TrustSec. “We are very confident of the success ahead and excited about this partnership.”

The biometric smart cards from Idex Biometrics and TrustSec are scheduled for public release in the first quarter of 2023.

The partnership comes months after TrustSec officially released the first generation of its biometric access control cards. Idex announced a new collaboration with eSignus last month, also focusing on biometric cards for digital, passwordless authentication and crypto asset wallets.

