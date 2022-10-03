Vietnam govt-owned VNPT’s face biometric algorithm debuts in NIST FRVT

The face biometrics technology of Vietnam-based VNPT, FaceID, has scored in the top 15 in the latest Face Recognition Vendor Test (FRVT) from America’s National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) in the ‘Kiosk’ categories for both the 1:1 and 1:N benchmarks.

The results in the September 27 updates come at a moment of expansion for VNPT Group, the government-owned postal and telecommunications provider behind FaceID. According to VnEconomy, as of May 9, 2022, the VNPT eKYC (electronic know your customer) platform had supported nearly 700 million transactions across different areas of society.

The NIST results, particularly in the Kiosk category, will now attract further customers, with a specific focus on finance and banking, VNEconomy writes.

The VNPT Group holds a key position within Vietnam’s economy, having implemented Vietnam’s National Population Database System. The company provides face biometrics as part of a number of services. FaceID powers products including mobile identity verification and artificial intelligence (AI) cameras for surveillance and traffic monitoring applications, among others. It also offers digital identity products under the BioID brand.

The civil registry database is one of several national projects VNPT Group has reportedly implemented in Vietnam. It has deployed intelligent operations centers for smart city applications across more than 30 provinces in the country.

The company has also been trusted as an essential partner of many business agencies in the digital transformation process.

Moving forward, VnEconomy says VNPT Group is also working on other technologies, some of them biometric, and looking for partners to develop additional projects.

These include image processing, optical character recognition (OCR), audio and natural language processing (NLP) for voice biometrics and more.

The company is presented in the report as providing a possible alternative to imported technologies. VNPT Group’s expansion comes amidst a push by the Vietnamese government to regulate foreign companies’ customer biometric data within the country.

Article Topics

accuracy | algorithms | biometric testing | biometrics | Face Recognition Vendor Test (FRVT) | facial recognition | NIST | Vietnam | VNPT Group