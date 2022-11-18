A big name enters the battle against deepfake threat

Intel says its new product, FakeCatcher, detects 96 percent of deepfakes.

Executives say theirs is the first detector that works in milliseconds. Ilke Demir, a senior staff research scientist in Intel Labs, designed the tool with Umur Ciftci, a research scientist at the State University of New York at Binghamton.

It is server-based hardware and software that, it is hoped, can forestall the money businesses, public figures and governments that are expected to have to pay to deal with deepfakes.

FakeCatcher is long on software, of course, but the code runs on a third-generation Xeon Scalable processor running 72 detection streams simultaneously.

Intel says the tool is trained to watch for clues of authenticity in real videos. Those clues include the flush of color that washes over human skin with each heartbeat. Imperceptible for the eye, it is easy for an algorithm to see in an ordinary camera.

Spatiotemporal maps are made using the phenomenon, and deep learning code makes the call.

This is one of many strategies and tactics to neuter the deepfake threat.

Intel also applies AI to analyzing facial expressions to help teachers know how well they are getting through to students.

