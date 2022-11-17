New Zealand’s quarantine program switches on Jnctn digital ID wallet

The New Zealand government is replacing manual recordkeeping used during the pandemic with a digital ID wallet app to track the competencies and clearances of a critical government program.

Staff working in New Zealand‘s Managed Isolation and Quarantine program, an emergency response to Covid’s arrival in the South Pacific nation are now using digital credential management software from vendor Jnctn for digital ID verification.

Administrators are using the wallet app to make sure each staff member has the appropriate training, certification and skills for the environment they are in and that they will be in.

An article by ITBrief finds that MIQ, one of the government pillars that organized health activity in the country during the pandemic, is ready to move on from physical databases and ID checks for the thousands of people working at the MIQ’s 32 sites.

The government has activated Jnctn, which uses Microsoft’s Azure cloud service at each site, according to the article, and as many as 4,500 people use it on a given day.

Original estimates predict that the move could save NZ$10 million (US$6 million) per year by eliminating the time and resources needed for manual updates and to process training records.

The Jnctn wallet had already been used in New Zealand’s electricity producers to standardize digital training and competency records, according to ITBrief. The software is now an industry standard.

In government and industry, it involves job trainers, people making staff inductions, vaccination providers and others in real time.

The government is considering expanding use of Jnctn’s wallet, for instance, to help job seekers match themselves with open jobs.

The adoption by New Zealand’s quarantine program comes roughly a year after Jnctn appointed Nigel Dasler as CEO.

