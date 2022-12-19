Early ‘register anywhere’ wins might mean more biometric centers in Philippines

The Commission on Elections (Comelec) in the Philippines is considering additional biometrics capture sites for its register anywhere project (RAP).

According to The Manila Times, the decision follows a highly successful turnout at centers during the first day of Comelec piloting the system over the weekend.

Currently, RAP centers are established in selected shopping centers in Metro Manila as well as in some other cities and provinces around the country.

Moving forward, Comelec spokesman John Rex Laudiangco says the agency is considering the installation of the biometric registration centers in the Senate, House of Representatives and Government Service Insurance System’s main office.

The RAP centers enable Philippines residents to register for voting by submitting an application form and documentary requirements and having their biometrics recorded on site.

Submitted documents and captured biometric data are then validated and transmitted to the Office of the Election Officer of the district, city or municipality having jurisdiction over the applicant’s residence.

Previously, residents could only register at local RAP centers, but as Comelec opens additional centers, the commission now allows individuals to register at any participating location.

Writing on the Philippines’ government website, the Comelec says that the register anywhere project is only available to new voters and transfer registrants.

Moving forward, Comelec spokesperson John Rex Laudiangco said last week the commission intends to register 2 million new voters before the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections next year.

“That is the minimum initial assessment based on the last voter registration in July, where we had 3 million new applications,” he explains.

The RAP is currently scheduled on Saturdays and Sundays. The centers first opened over the weekend and will remain available on weekends until January 22. However, the commission clarified that there will be no registrations December 24, 25 and 31 or January 1.

The project comes amidst preparations by telecommunications vendors in the country to carry out a biometric identity verification exercise for their subscribers.

