BioID Technologies palm biometrics scanner certified to FBI specification

China-based BioID Technologies has received certification to the IAFIS Appendix-F specification from the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation for the reliability and biometric image quality of its BioPalm-F livescan device.

The company claims the compact BioPalm-F is the lightest palm biometrics scanner to receive the full certification, and that it is an optimal capture device for criminal enrollment and background check applications.

The BioPalm-F uses advanced optical technology with a dedicated lighting source and an enhanced fingerprint identification algorithm for high speed capture of finger and palm prints, including rolled prints. It provides automatic capture functionality for rapid biometric data collection and eliminates reprint issues, according to the announcement.

The previous generation BioPalm device from BioID Technologies was certified by the FBI for Appendix F back in 2017.

The company says it collaborates with technology and strategic partners as well as customers and system integrators, and is dedicated to developing cost effective and best-in-class products.

BioID Technologies is also a partner of MOSIP’s compliance program, according to the company website.

