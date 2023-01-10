Biometric access control in Cancún could spill out into the region

Digital identity software maker Pangiam and fiber-optic managed services firm GigNet have agreed to partner to deploy access control biometrics in Mexico’s 800-acre multi-use development, Puerto Cancun.

Pangiam plans to bring facial recognition software it bought when it acquired Trueface last summer. It will help manage access to shopping malls, hotels, office complexes and residential units in and near the Caribbean resort city of Cancún.

Fiber has already been run to businesses and homes in the development, according to Mark Carney, president of GigNet Mexico.

Omar Sánchez Rodríguez, resident manager of Puerto Cancún, says, “We are pioneers in the implementation of technologies like this with the aim of adding to the security of visitors and owners.”

Carney says, “Our long-term strategy is to build on our investment in new fiber-optic network infrastructure throughout the region,” including new services that have not yet been announced.

“Commitment to enhanced security is a key reason the Cancun region continues to break records for visitors,” Carney adds.

The security of visitors to Mexico is taking on extra urgency in the wake of an increase in violence in some parts of the country, which could raise demand for public security systems.

The announcement comes almost three months after Pangiam joined with biometric identity verifier Clear, software and services firm Copenhagen Optimization and American Airlines to update the reservations system at Miami International Airport.

Article Topics

access control | biometrics | facial recognition | Mexico | Pangiam | video surveillance | visitor management