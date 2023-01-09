CES: biometrics and AI vision for autos take the spotlight

Several biometrics and computer vision developers have unveiled or showcased new technologies at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2023.

The first of them is VinAI, which has launched two artificial intelligence-based in-vehicle products.

Automatic mirror adjustment, the first new feature, reportedly can predict eye position using an infrared camera to adjust mirror position.

The second, the so-called jelly view, is part of VinAI’s advanced surround view monitoring system (ASVM) and offers a live 360-degree view outside of the car using four fisheye-lens cameras designed to eliminate driver blind spots.

Continental showcases new biometric authentication

Continental AG has been working on aftermarket biometrics for cars for years. At CES 2023, the company is now showcasing a new facial-recognition-based driver ID and authentication system, reports Car and Bike.

The feature relies on sensors and cameras from BASF subsidiary trinamiX integrated within a driver display offering face biometrics and driver monitoring capabilities.

Additionally, the system also provides biometrics-based in-car payment services.

TrinamiX has also partnered with Spain-based Grupo Antolin in September to integrate face biometrics for driver authentication.

RAM uses biometrics to adjust seats and mirrors

The RAM electric Revolution truck, also featured at CES 2023, has several built-in sensors capable of scanning the diver’s biometrics to adjust the seat and mirrors automatically.

According to CleanTechnica, the Revolution also features two 14.2-inch touchscreens (one of which is removable), an electro-chromatic glass roof that can darken and an AI function that scans the barcode on a product or measures it with a camera to determine whether it will fit in the truck and where.

New dash cams by Eyeride, Bosch, Garmin, BlackVue, Ring

AI dash cameras, in fact, have been CES fodder for years, and this is no exception.

Eyeride’s is incorporating advanced driver assistance (ADAS) and driver monitoring systems (DMS) and Bosch is showing a security dash cam for ride-share drivers.

Garmin’s got an “always connected” LTE-connected dash cam, BlackVue has a cloud-connected dash camera and Amazon has its new Ring Car Cam.

Mercedes, Chrysler showcase biometrics features

A pair of automakers – Mercedes-Benz and Chrysler — are showcasing biometric technologies at CES, too.

Mercedes has posted a video showing a woman starting a vehicle after authenticating via fingerprint biometrics.

Chrysler has showcased a concept cabin featuring biometric authentication, though it’s not clear when the technology will be implemented in new vehicles.

Car IQ partners with BlackBerry IVY on vehicle wallets

Last but not least, Car IQ and BlackBerry IVY unveiled their partnership focused on digital wallets for vehicles.

The new in-dash vehicle wallet directly connects vehicles to merchants and enables customers to pay from the dash of their car.

“BlackBerry IVY is providing Car IQ customers the ability to transact seamlessly across a large network of merchants right from their vehicle without a physical credit card,” comments Vito Giallorenzo, senior vice president of IVY and head of corporate development at BlackBerry.

“The technology can connect to OEMs who can create custom commerce experiences for their customers without sending user data to the cloud and has the ability to add prepaid services to the vehicle at the time of sale.”

The new automotive biometrics solutions showcased at CES hint at a substantial rise in the adoption of the technology worldwide.

