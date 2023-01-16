GBT’s face and ‘body’ biometrics patent granted, imaging invention published

The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has approved a patent by GBT Technologies referring to a machine learning-driven image identification and recognition technology with biometric capabilities.

Granted as of December 13, 2022, the invention (patent No. 11,527,104) describes systems and methods that can learn and classify human facial and bodily features, even when partially covered.

The machine learning algorithms do so by modeling the image’s data, detecting biometric features, and mapping them into a database to create a three-dimensional object.

According to GBT, the ensuing image can be further processed for desired analytics. The company says the technology could be used to identify hidden, harmful objects or persons of interest live or within stationary videos and images.

“We believe image recognition has become an increasingly important topic when it comes to security and law enforcement applications,” comments GBT’s CTO Danny Rittman.

“Our advanced surveillance technologies can be used to protect the public’s safety, particularly in crowded places like airports, conventions and shopping centers.”

It could also automatically censor specific faces of body parts within live videos and even be used for facial identification for locking/unlocking electronic devices.

“As security systems have been significantly evolving in the past decades, particularly for mobile devices and computers, we believe this type of technology could potentially offer a powerful protection layer against privacy and data theft,” Rittman says.

Further, the system can also identify an object’s variations and various bodily changes, including weight gain.

GBT recently announced it filed a continuation application for the technology on December 5, 2022, and plans to invest further R&D efforts in it.

“We are pleased to have this patent granted as of December 13, 2022, and plan to continue our R&D efforts in this domain as we strongly believe that such technology can be a major contributor to our world in life-changing fields, among them are security, health and safety,” Rittman adds.

GBT also recently announced that days later, on December 22, 2022, it received a notice of publication (No. 2022/0405966) regarding a separate patent, dubbed “Apollo”, to broaden the scope of its radio-based, real-time motion detection and imaging technology.

“The continuation application aims to further broaden and expand the patent’s IP scope. The patent includes machine learning algorithms that enable the analysis of RF data using neural networks, identifying living and stationary entities, and constructing their computerized imaging,” Rittman adds.

The technology can reportedly wirelessly measure human vitals like a heartbeat, breathing rhythm, blood oxygen, and blood pressure.

“The system is planned to be produced in the form of an electronic device, with a similar size and shape of a typical home Wi-Fi router, that could be placed in a room to monitor an entire house area.”

GBT’s December 2022 patents were filed days apart from NextgenID, Apple, and Google, which all made steps forward in the development of biometric patents.

