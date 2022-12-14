Biometrics patents for enrollment, learning variations and personalization granted, filed

NextgenID has been granted a patent on the Identity portal hardware and accompanying software that makes up its Trusted Identity Platform. The platform is used for Supervised Remote identity Proofing (SRIP), with face and fingerprint biometric enrollment replacing traditional in-person enrollment.

The patent (2836472) was granted by the Canadian Intellectual Property Office.

NextgenID specializes in biometric enrollment and high assurance identity proofing to IAL-3.

The company has now been issued 20 patents, including 5 in the past five years, CEO Mohab Murrar notes in the announcement.

“NextgenID’s Trusted Identity Platform utilizes advanced Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning solutions coupled with innovative biometric and biographic technologies to maintain our global leadership in providing highly secure (IAL-3) identity proofing,” says Michael Harris, CTO and EVP of NextgenID. “In 2022, NextgenID proudly unveiled our latest revolutionary product and its related identity services. By meeting world-class specifications such as NIST SP800-63-3 & FIPS 201-3 for Federal agencies in the USA and propelling industry standards to new heights, we pushed boundaries of excellence while paving a way towards replicating this success across Canada. ”

GBT applies to protect broader biometrics

GBT Technologies and GBT Tokenize have filed for a continuation patent from the United States Patent and Trademark Office for its biometric face and body recognition technology.

The continuation application (18074655) is intended to expand the concept of identifying and recognizing image features.

The techniques described involve supervised machine learning modeling algorithms for real-time identification. The system can recognize biometric variations in a subject over time, and can be implemented in a live video stream or applied to post imaging analysis.

“The patent application describes a technology that learns from observational information and constructing a dataset that describes a three-dimensional figure of humans and objects,” explains GBT CTO Danny Rittman. “We believe this type of system can be efficient for security applications. For example, identifying a person-of-interest in crowded locations among them are airports conferences and shopping centers. We believe another possible efficient application is facial identification for locking/unlocking electronic devices. As security systems have been significantly evolved in the past decades, particularly for mobile devices and computers, this type of technology can offer a strong protection layer against privacy and data theft. The technology covered in the application can also examine bodily and facial changes, identifying weight gain and other health related information and alerting users. This type of technology can be effective for various health, security, video analysis and fitness.”

Apple patents parallel facial recognition for enrollment on the fly

Apple has patented a system with the USPTO for running biometric authentication algorithms in parallel as a way to re-enroll user face templates without running a discrete enrollment process.

The filing for “On The Fly Enrollment For Facial Recognition,” spotted by AppleWorld.Today, describes a situation where system software updates can force the user of an iPhone or other device to repeat the biometric enrollment process. Rather than impose this process on the user, Apple has developed a way to create a new template to work with the updated algorithm while still authenticating the user’s face biometrics with the legacy model.

“When the performance of the new authentication algorithm is determined to have a satisfactory performance, operation of the actual facial recognition authentication process on the device may be switched to the new authentication algorithm,” the patent reads.

Google filing for biometric content customization published

Google has had a patent published by the USPTO for content personalization based on face biometrics, reports Game Rant.

The system described would store multiple user profiles, and differentiate between them with face biometrics to offer custom TV, movie, or video game content.

The same filing also describes the same system transferring content from one device to another, so that for example a user can walk from one room to another and continue watching the same show without cueing it up to the point it had reached on the screen in the first room.

Voice activation may also be used in the system.

Article Topics

Apple | biometrics | face biometrics | GBT Technologies | Google | NextgenID | patents | research and development