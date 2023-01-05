Targus docking station with Synaptics biometrics reaches retail launch

Targus docking stations upgraded with fingerprint biometrics from Synaptics are now available for retail purchase and the company is showcasing them at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2023 conference in Las Vegas.

First unveiled at CES 2022, the docking stations can support either four 4K displays or a single 8K display plus two 4K displays via an individual USB-C cable.

“Today’s professionals need to work productively from anywhere, with the advantage of multiple monitors and greater security,” comments Andrew Corkill, vice president of global marketing and e-commerce at Targus.

“Our new DOCK710 and DOCK720 deliver that productivity, performance, and security in a compact design to maintain a clutter-free workspace.”

Of the new docking stations, only the DOCK720 supports Synaptics’ SentryPoint biometric technology, which is used for encryption, anti-spoofing protection, and in-sensor matching.

“Targus is at the cutting edge of docking station design for high-productivity workers on the move,” says Jeff Lukanc, Synaptics’ VP of video interface marketing.

“Their customers demand the best, so we’re delighted they have chosen to combine our DisplayLink and SentryPoint technologies to ensure both optimum 4K video performance and a convenient, seamless, and secure user experience.”

The DOCK710 and DOCK720 both offer a USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C port, one USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A, and three USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports.

The devices are already available on the Targus website, with the DOCK710 priced at $372.99 and the biometric DOCK720 selling for $442.99 SRP.

The new releases come weeks after Synaptics completed the acquisition of AI visual sensing vendor Emza Visual Sense.

