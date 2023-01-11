Tax service firm contracts authID’s Verified authentication platform

New York-based authID has announced a new customer win. Tax data and Internal Revenue Service account monitoring firm Tax Status has bought the full suite of authID’s biometrics and passwordless authentication products.

Tax Status has implemented authID’s Verified platform, relying on its human factor authentication (HFA) and including identity verification/document authentication of new consumers, FIDO2 passwordless authentication and biometric authentication for risky transactions.

Tax Status reportedly will deploy the goods to enterprise partners in the financial sector who need to defend against password compromises, comply with the IRS’ taxpayer identity authentication mandate and secure account onboarding of consumers.

“Tax Status understands the importance of protecting sensitive data on behalf of their clients and their clients’ customers, without causing undue friction,” authID CEO Tom Thimot tells Biometric Update in an email.

Thimot says his mission it to replace legacy MFA with “the easier and more secure HFA across all industries.”

HFA supports FIDO2 passwordless authentication and can deliver ‘unphishable’ authentication for high-risk applications by combining passkeys and device biometrics, with live cloud biometrics as a second factor.

The customer win comes months after authID.ai achieved ISO 27001 certification for managing information security while using tools that sufficiently safeguard user data.

Thimot says authID intends to continue expanding its team and improving its biometric technologies.

AuthID reported a financial loss in the third quarter of its fiscal 2022.

Article Topics

authID | biometric authentication | biometrics | face biometrics | FIDO2 | identity verification | onboarding | passwordless authentication | secure transactions