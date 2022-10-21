AuthID combines cloud biometrics and FIDO2 for Human Factor Authentication

Authentication solutions provider authID has launched a replacement to multi-factor authentication with Human Factor Authentication, a combination of cloud biometrics and FIDO2 certified passwordless authentication. The approach aims to prevent human error or exploitation.

The approach is part of Verified 3.0, the latest generation of its platform, which authID touts as offering customers a “streamlined path to zero trust architecture.” The system shuts down access, lateral movement and privilege for any unauthorized users.

The new edition of the platform has enhanced support for the OpenID Connect (OIDC) authentication protocol to help with the transition to zero trust with access to ecosystems for Identity Access Management and Privileged Access Management among others, in under ten minutes.

With cloud biometrics users can add new devices or recover from a lost device on their own without using a helpdesk or reverting to MFA. Selfie capture takes only two seconds as the liveness detection no longer requires the user to smile.

Verified 3.0 as a single cloud platform with support for the identity eco-system, enabling federated enterprise access with a single identity across legacy, SaaS and cloud applications.

authID notes that a human element is exploited in 82 percent of data breaches. These include phishing attacks and credential compromise, which Verified 3.0 should prevent.

“Because the world is still largely dependent on passwords and compromise-prone legacy MFA, cyberattacks that exploit human behavior and wreak havoc for organizations are all too common in 2022,” comments Tom Thimot, CEO of authID.

“With the release of Verified 3.0, authID has pioneered HFA, a human-centric authentication solution, which addresses cyber risks that exploit human error.”

Risk-scoring company Kompliant recently said it will integrate Verified to tackle identity fraud and automate digital onboarding for its customers.

authID recently received ISO 27001 certification for its biometric solutions as well as compliance confirmation for ISO/IEC 30107-3 presentation attack detection (PAD) earlier in the year.

