Trust Stamp, Simunix partner to provide biometric, age verification tech to UK

Artificial intelligence-based identity and trust service provider Trust Stamp is partnering with Simunix, a provider of identity data on UK residents and businesses to public and private sectors, to bring age verification products to the UK.

Trust Stamp’s biometric technologies are being added to Simunix’s Age Verification and T2A – an API for data on residential and business addresses – to empower the latter’s customers with biometric and optical character recognition products to verify a customer’s identity.

Simunix provides data on UK businesses and individuals. It claims more than 200 organizations as clients. In the private sector they span finance, logistics and legal services, as Tata Steel, HSBC and parcel firm DPD. Public sector organizations include police forces and local authorities.

“With so much stolen identity data readily available to criminals, establishing users’ identity is increasingly challenging,” comments Andrew Gowasack, president and co-founder of Trust Stamp.

“Simunix is a well-respected provider of data and people solutions, and we are excited to partner with them to bring this unique biometric authentication capability to their customers.”

Head of Business Development for Simunix, Colin Frith, comments: “We are pleased to partner with Trust Stamp for our age and identity verification products. The addition of their OCR and biometric technology to our existing data solution will result in a more robust verification service offering for our customers.”

Trust Stamp continues to develop its government-focused solutions in multiple countries. In the U.S., for example, its irreversibly transformed identity token (IT2) for securing users’ biometric data.

In October 2022 the firm was added as a Software-as-a-Service provider to the UK’s cloud procurement portal, G-Cloud 13, allowing public sector agencies to buy its products such as Privtech Certified tools for biometric identity proofing and matching and biometric MFA without further tender.

Article Topics

age verification | biometric authentication | biometrics | digital identity | identity verification | optical character recognition | Simunix | Trust Stamp