Trust Stamp launches privacy-centric biometric solution for government customers

Trust Stamp has launched a new solution for privacy-protecting government-focused digital identity that makes use of the company’s irreversibly transformed identity token (IT2) to secure users’ biometric data.

Privtech has also been granted a trademark by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.

The solution provides four levels of privacy protection, which are customizable, and utilizes Trust Stamp’s existing Privtech Certified structure. With Privtech Level Four, enrollment and authentication processes take place entirely on the user’s device, with only a one-time identifier leaving the device.

The company says Privtech allows government agencies to verify digital identity and protects against fraud, with minimal data collection.

“An IT2 can be created from virtually any modality of biometric together with most other types of identity data,” says Trust Stamp Chief Science Officer Dr. Norman Poh. “In addition to the obvious benefit of privacy protection, the IT2 has numerous advantages when compared to legacy biometric templates, including computational efficiency, interoperability and cancelability.”

The use of IT2 tokens allows users to be identified without disclosing underlying biometric data.

“Government agencies need to balance safe and efficient interaction with digital users against minimizing intrusion into the user’s privacy,” adds Trust Stamp CEO Gareth Genner. “Unlike the typical biometric systems in use today, Privtech Level Four does not require data intermediation by a private sector vendor and does not require the user to provide the agency with their biometric data. We have designed these solutions to meet the specific demands of government customers, which represent a very substantial and growing market opportunity. Ultimately, we believe that Privtech Certified products will define a new privacy-first approach to interacting with government agencies.”

Trust Stamp notes in the announcement that U.S. federal agencies like the IRS are increasing their investments in technology.

The company raised $1.5 million in a private stock placement earlier in September.

