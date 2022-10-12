Trust Stamp’s path to UK Govt biometric software contracts eases with G-Cloud 13 listing

Trust Stamp is being added as a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) provider to G-Cloud 13, the UK Government’s new cloud procurement framework, which allows public sector agencies to award call-off contracts without a tendering process.

Following the announcement, Trust Stamp’s products offered on G-Cloud 13 will include the company’s Privtech Certified software tools, which provide biometric identity proofing and matching, and biometric multi-factor authentication.

Established by the UK Crown Commercial Service (CCS), G-Cloud 13 aims to help UK public sector organizations, including central and local government, the police, and the NHS, to find and procure the latest cloud software services.

“Being listed on G-Cloud 13 will make it easier for UK public bodies to gain awareness of and procure our SaaS products,” comments David Story, Trust Stamp’s board chair and managing director of UK operations.

“[These include] our Privtech Certified government-focused technology, which offers a unique privacy-first identity authentication suite that can be quickly and cost-effectively implemented without capital investment.”

G-Cloud 13 will officially launch in November 2022 and will replace G-Cloud 12. Contracts awarded under the G-Cloud 13 framework have a validity of up to three years and can be extended for an additional year.

The UK is not the only country where Trust Stamp is targeting the public sector biometrics market. The digital identity firm launched a new solution in the U.S. two weeks ago for privacy-protecting government-focused digital identity.

The efforts come roughly a month after the company said it was selling $1.5 million in stock to an unnamed wealth management firm.

