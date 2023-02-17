IAM and biometrics providers partner up to secure enterprise applications

Digital identity and access management providers are partnering up to help secure enterprise assets and eliminate passwords. Privy and Okta, Okta and Plaid, authID and BeyondTrust and Ping and Deloitte have all formed alliances to reach more customers with technologies like biometrics and OAuth.

Meanwhile, a recently-formed partnership seems off to a good start.

Daon has been named ForgeRock’s 2023 CIAM Partner of the Year, in recognition of the value Daon’s IdentityX biometric platform delivers to the ForgeRock Identity Cloud.

IdentityX was integrated with the Identity Cloud in late-2022 to help organizations eliminate passwords.

Privy collaborate with Auth0

Indonesia-based Privy has formed a partnership with Okta, which has also been revealed as a participant in the company’s recent funding round by The Jakarta Post. Privy will collaborate on digital identity and access management with Auth0, which Okta acquired in 2021, through the strategic partnership.

Privy raised $48 million in a series C round led by KKR last November.

“Privy’s certified digital identity and digital signature with Okta and Auth0’s solution in managing secured yet seamless digital identity authentication will be a powerful tool in providing trust for parties who conduct their business digitally,” says Marshall Pribadi, CEO and co-founder of Privy, as quoted by The Post.

The deal is aligned with Privy’s plans for international expansion.

Okta has also partnered with Plaid to enable the use of the OAuth protocol for sharing authorization data in open finance applications.

Customers of the Okta Customer Identity Cloud, which is bult with Auth0 technology, can integrate Plaid to streamline and secure user authentication, authorization, and aggregation of shared data, according to the announcement.

The partners say the entire financial services industry is moving towards OAuth adoption.

authID biometrics integrated with BeyondTrust platform

authID has integrated its Verified CloudConnect platform for biometric authentication based on the FIDO2 passwordless protocol with intelligent identity and access security provider BeyondTrust.

Customers of BeyondTrust’s Privilege Management for Windows & Mac can use authID’s biometric and liveness detection technology to enforce least privileges across enterprise endpoints. This cuts the risk of cyberattacks preying on passwords and legacy multi-factor authentication methods, according to the companies.

“Our Human Factor Authentication reduces the risk of password-based attacks and lateral movement by bad actors, while improving user productivity,” says Jeremiah Mason, CPO of authID. “With this integration with BeyondTrust, authID again extends the reach of our next-gen authentication solutions to accelerate the move to zero trust by our mutual customers.”

Ping and Deloitte partner on IAM

Ping Identity and Deloitte & Touche LLP have formed a partnership to extend the former’s solutions for digital identity and access management and customer onboarding to the latter’s clients. Deloitte also brings its experience in IAM strategy, implementation and operations.

“We’re moving into an experience-first world where identity is paramount to enable security and frictionless interactions,” says Andre Durand, CEO and founder of Ping Identity. “Our IAM solutions align well with Deloitte’s deep knowledge of connected customer journeys and trusted customer experiences. This alliance will help more organizations reduce risk and accelerate time-to-value as they look to modernize their identity strategies.”

Along with single sign-on and multi-factor authentication technologies, Ping will provide dedicated sales training, certifications, product roadmap updates, and marketing resources to Deloitte so it can help clients secure access to applications across all IT environments.

