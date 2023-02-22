Mobile biometric enrollment and consent management tools launched by Alcatraz AI

Alcatraz AI has enhanced its suite of biometric access control technology with web-based mobile enrollment and consent management to address biometric data privacy concerns, ease onboarding and increase transparency.

The web-based Mobile Enrollment and Privacy Consent Management features could help organizations deploying the company’s flagship product the Rock stay onside of challenging regulations, while enabling secure, simplified enrollment.

New and current employees and visitors can enroll on their own mobile device in seconds, through a QR code sent by an administrator, according to the announcement. The company says enrolling employees to access control systems often takes over 15 minutes.

Users can opt in or out of the use of their face biometric data to keep organizations onside of stringent privacy frameworks and compliance requirements.

“Two of the biggest challenges to adoption of facial biometrics in the enterprise has been the burden of enrollment and the concern over privacy,” explains Alcatraz CEO Tina D’Agostin. “With Privacy Consent Management we have created a simple opt-in process which allows our customers to communicate clearly with end users the benefits of facial authentication and how their personal data will be used and managed.”

She says the new tools reduce the cost and complexity of the entire onboarding process.

The consent management tool allows businesses to send privacy policies and consent forms directly to individuals to help them understand how their data is used and safeguarded so their consent is properly informed.

“We have designed the Rock to conform to and support the latest privacy frameworks including GDPR, BIPA, and CCPA,” says Blaine Frederick, VP of Product Development for Alcatraz AI. “The addition of Privacy Consent Management will help remove uncertainty with end users by creating transparency and support the best practices in the processes and procedures required to comply with those frameworks. It creates an easy way for end users to opt-in or out of the biometric portion of the access control system — once again removing friction for users and administrators.”

Alcatraz AI also earned multiple ISO certifications related to biometric data security at the end of 2022.

The company will showcase the Rock at ISC West, March 28 to 31 in Las Vegas.

