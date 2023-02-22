Patent for irreversible data tokenization nears approval

Digital ID services firm Trust Stamp has announced it has all but received a patent for a method of securely turning biometric data into a token.

The United States patent office issued a notice of allowance to Trust Stamp, basically a note saying a patent will be assigned to an innovation. Executives can prepare manufacturing and marketing activities sooner than if they waited for notification.

The patent application number is 17/230,683. It covers a way to irreversibly turn personal data into an identity token that itself cannot be reversed. The patent will be Trust Stamp’s 14th.

Executives say the process replaces the storage of and use of biometric templates with a transformed ID token that is generated by a neural network.

Gareth Genner, CEO of Trust Stamp, says another 19 patent applications from the company are moving through the process.

Last month, executives expressed surprise at the level of market interest in its yearling orchestration platform. Also referred to as an orchestration layer, the software is designed to ease integration with and access to Trust Stamp biometric products and services. The company charges for the platform by the user.

Article Topics

biometric data | biometrics | data protection | research and development | tokenization | Trust Stamp