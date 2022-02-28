Trust Stamp bundles biometrics into new low-code identity orchestration platform

Trust Stamp announced the launch of an identity orchestration platform that the company says will streamline the delivery and implementation of its identity and biometric solutions in a low-code approach.

The company says its AI-powered technology encompasses biometric, document and liveness verification on top of data protection to support identity frameworks that can be modified rapidly. It claims that the identity orchestration it offers can deliver material business benefits at a comparably reduced financial and time cost compared to legacy solutions. The low-code aspect is said to streamline digital operations as well.

Trust Stamp President Andrew Gowasack underscores the privacy-first, identity-proofing cryptographic technology that produces what the company calls Irreversibly Transformed Identity Token, or ‘IT².’

“Trust Stamp’s next-generation identity package offers rapid deployment across devices and platforms, with custom workflows that seamlessly orchestrate trust across the identity lifecycle for a consistent user experience in processes for onboarding and KYC/AML, multi-factor authentication, account recovery, fraud prevention, compliance, and more,” Gowasack says.

It is the latest development for Trust Stamp, which unveiled its biometrics-backed ‘Medical-Record QR Code’ earlier in February that uses Irreversibly Transformed Identity Token. The Atlanta, Georgia, based company also raised $8.84 million in funding in January for biometric innovation and digital identity solutions.

Other companies jumping into identity orchestration in the past six months include Jumio and Ping Identity.

Article Topics

AML | biometrics | data protection | digital identity | identity orchestration | identity verification | KYC | onboarding | privacy | Trust Stamp | user experience